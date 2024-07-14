ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stake Raised by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 375.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 190 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE NOW opened at $758.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $737.75 and a 200-day moving average of $746.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $527.24 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 20.34%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,997,012. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $830.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $950.00 to $920.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $812.60.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

