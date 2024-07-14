DeXe Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.44 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One DeXe token can now be purchased for about $10.12 or 0.00016941 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a market cap of $369.11 million and $2.44 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeXe has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About DeXe

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. The official website for DeXe is dexe.network.

DeXe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 57,103,225.34061239 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 10.06919376 USD and is up 1.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $2,319,951.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

