Concordium (CCD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $25.85 Million

Concordium (CCD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. In the last seven days, Concordium has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Concordium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Concordium has a market cap of $25.85 million and approximately $292,008.46 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Concordium alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Concordium Profile

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 13,288,890,230 coins and its circulating supply is 9,685,492,265 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Concordium is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Concordium

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium (CCD) is a regulatory-compliant, decentralized blockchain designed for business applications, offering privacy and ID verification features. The CCD token is used for transaction fees, staking, and rewards in the ecosystem. Developed by a team led by Lars Christensen, Concordium aims to meet the needs of businesses in a regulatory environment while leveraging blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Concordium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Concordium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Concordium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Concordium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.