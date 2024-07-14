Compound Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 14th. One Compound token can currently be purchased for about $48.25 or 0.00080753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $403.34 million and approximately $22.12 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Compound has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00022416 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00010241 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000097 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,654 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,359,654.38972398 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 47.6016939 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 503 active market(s) with $20,129,487.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

