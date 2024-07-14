aelf (ELF) Market Capitalization Tops $278.20 Million

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last week, aelf has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. aelf has a market cap of $278.20 million and $13.18 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000641 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000617 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 731,609,230 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

