Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Timken worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TKR. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 7.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,826,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,233,000 after purchasing an additional 131,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Timken by 64.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Timken by 91.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Timken by 0.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Timken during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,360.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $1,781,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 366,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,678,122.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,360.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,006 shares of company stock worth $5,269,636. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $83.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The Timken Company has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $94.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TKR. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Timken from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Timken in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.91.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

