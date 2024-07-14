Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 315,500 shares, a growth of 71.4% from the June 15th total of 184,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 295,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 535.2% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 142.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VYMI opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.05. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF
The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.
