Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,940,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 19,996,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.
Vaxart Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VXRT opened at $0.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and a 200 day moving average of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $118.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.65. Vaxart has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $1.54.
Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 121.06% and a negative net margin of 920.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vaxart will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions.
