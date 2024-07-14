VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VivoPower International Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sustainable energy solutions company in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Philippines, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates through Critical Power Services, Electric Vehicles, Sustainable Energy Solutions, and Solar Development segments.

