VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Short Interest Up 100.0% in June

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 29,700 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VivoPower International Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.36. VivoPower International has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $9.90.
About VivoPower International
