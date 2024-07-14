Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,786,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,194,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 600,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 113,220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

