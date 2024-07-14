Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTCGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nepc LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $81,786,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,194,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 850.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 168,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 150,850 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 600,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,107,000 after acquiring an additional 113,220 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,918,000 after purchasing an additional 43,914 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

