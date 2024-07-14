Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund stock opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.99. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $70.30 and a 52-week high of $77.89.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.
