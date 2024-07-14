Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 38.8% from the June 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 291,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 354,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,788 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 77,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 20,511 shares during the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $754,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSDA opened at $49.44 on Friday. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $41.26 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day moving average of $48.44.

Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Cuts Dividend

About Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Victory Dividend Accelerator index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large- and mid-cap stocks with a high likelihood of future dividend growth. VSDA was launched on Apr 18, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.