Rentokil Initial (NYSE:RTO) Shares Down 1.7%

Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.53 and last traded at $30.53. 46,787 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 652,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTO. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group raised Rentokil Initial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 7.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Rentokil Initial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,139,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,610,000 after buying an additional 105,248 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rentokil Initial by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Opportunity Capital LLC now owns 137,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after buying an additional 51,007 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rentokil Initial by 345,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rentokil Initial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial customers.

