NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.25

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.25 and last traded at $16.21, with a volume of 125832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.98.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on NB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.34.

NB Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that NB Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $218,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NB Bancorp news, CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 15,000 shares of NB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $218,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean-Pierre Lapointe purchased 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.05 per share, with a total value of $46,579.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,016.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 25,995 shares of company stock valued at $381,190. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NB Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NB Bancorp by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after acquiring an additional 185,617 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in NB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $5,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in NB Bancorp in the first quarter worth $27,058,000.

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

