First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Hits New 52-Week High at $122.99

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $122.98, with a volume of 18965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.64.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.6379 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRID. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 62.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth $204,000.

(Get Free Report)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.