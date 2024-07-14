Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.14

Shares of Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (NASDAQ:PSC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.14 and last traded at $50.14, with a volume of 216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.57.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.19.
Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF
The Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is actively managed to invest in small-cap US companies. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. PSC was launched on Sep 21, 2016 and is managed by Principal.
