One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Sets New 12-Month High at $24.53

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.53 and last traded at $24.53, with a volume of 16683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

OLP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on One Liberty Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $512.11 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 25th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 132.35%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey Gould sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total transaction of $207,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 387,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,927,455.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,800 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $92,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,573.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,813 shares of company stock valued at $464,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in One Liberty Properties during the first quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in One Liberty Properties by 847.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

