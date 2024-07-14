First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.41

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 121828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile
The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
