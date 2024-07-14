First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Hits New 1-Year High at $56.41

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.41 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 121828 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.92.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average is $53.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,519.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,615,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,824,000 after buying an additional 6,497,795 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,315.6% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 4,216,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138,153 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,264,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,045 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,989,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,125,000 after purchasing an additional 933,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,856,000 after purchasing an additional 557,879 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

