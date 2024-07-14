Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Sets New 12-Month High at $34.80

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.80 and last traded at $34.69, with a volume of 191236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OHI shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 241.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

