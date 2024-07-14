National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.10

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.10 and last traded at $43.01, with a volume of 71684 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.44.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NSA

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $196.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger purchased 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,563,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,025,000 after buying an additional 1,108,176 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,309,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,789,000 after acquiring an additional 950,171 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,567,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $16,056,000. Finally, D. Scott Neal Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter worth about $9,020,000. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.