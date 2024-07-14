Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $202.13

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $202.13 and last traded at $201.23, with a volume of 16276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $195.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $178.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $183.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $403.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.22 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 22.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 194.2% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 304.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

