iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.88

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.88 and last traded at $24.87, with a volume of 87592 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDQ. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,730,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 823,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 107,327 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 492,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,193,000 after purchasing an additional 77,794 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 126,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 75,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 819.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 58,806 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

