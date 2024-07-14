Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.96

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.94, with a volume of 75376 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $77,000.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.