First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.03

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.03 and last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 38922 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.75.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $37.30.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.