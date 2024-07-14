Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUY) Short Interest Update

Webuy Global Ltd (NASDAQ:WBUYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 932,000 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the June 15th total of 659,400 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ WBUY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.40. Webuy Global has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30.

Webuy Global Ltd operates as an e-commerce retailer company in Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia. The company sells food and beverages, fresh produces, lifestyle daily essential items, e-vouchers, miscellaneous daily needs products, and other personal care products, as well as sells packaged tours. Webuy Global Ltd was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

