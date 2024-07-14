SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Hits New 1-Year High at $43.61

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.61 and last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 342730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.86.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

