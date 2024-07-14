Short Interest in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Rises By 21.4%

Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,780,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 2,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 990,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,572.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John H. Rexford sold 9,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $237,461.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,421.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Baldwin sold 9,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $255,074.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,572.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,993 shares of company stock valued at $736,974. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verra Mobility

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRRM. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1,439.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,707,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,194 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Verra Mobility by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,581,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,473,000 after buying an additional 168,418 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 184,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after buying an additional 29,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,409,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,555,000 after buying an additional 2,447,297 shares during the period. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Price Performance

Shares of Verra Mobility stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 56.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Verra Mobility has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $209.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.78 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 37.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

