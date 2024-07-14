Citigroup Lowers Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $119.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $128.00 to $119.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Autoliv from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autoliv from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.82.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $109.65 on Friday. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $89.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.61.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 29.84% and a net margin of 5.10%. On average, analysts expect that Autoliv will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALV. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 21,325 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 26,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autoliv by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,136,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $206,103,000 after buying an additional 133,746 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

