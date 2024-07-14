Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Price Target Cut to $108.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Citigroup from $128.00 to $108.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on APTV. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

APTV stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average is $78.43. Aptiv has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $113.14.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Aptiv news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 394 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $30,330.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Aptiv during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 305.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

