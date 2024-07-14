Citigroup Boosts Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $71.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $67.38 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.30.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE CMG opened at $57.67 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $35.37 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.54, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.17.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,433,417.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 50,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $3,166,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,362,500 shares in the company, valued at $86,273,772.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 125,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 550,750 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,824.5% during the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 13,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,588.0% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $902,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,918.5% during the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

