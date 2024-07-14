Hess (NYSE:HES) PT Lowered to $157.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $165.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.17.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $148.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.04. Hess has a 12 month low of $131.61 and a 12 month high of $167.75.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $1.43. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Hess’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 427.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 91,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,568,000 after acquiring an additional 74,530 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Hess by 11.5% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Hess by 7.1% during the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,992 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hess by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

