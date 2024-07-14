Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Raised to $220.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GLOB. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Globant from $273.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Globant in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.72.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $194.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.41. Globant has a 12-month low of $151.68 and a 12-month high of $251.50.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.01. Globant had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $571.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.72 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Globant by 15,800.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth $54,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

