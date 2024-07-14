DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Cut to $94.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Citigroup from $95.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.22% from the stock’s previous close.

DD has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

NYSE DD opened at $80.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 68,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 29,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 21,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

