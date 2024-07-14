Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $80.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on OXY. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of OXY opened at $61.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Occidental Petroleum has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $71.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.99 and its 200 day moving average is $61.88.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,323,710.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

