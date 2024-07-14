Scotiabank Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $150.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy exploration company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.55.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $128.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.78. EOG Resources has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total transaction of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 7,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total transaction of $1,014,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,079,753.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

