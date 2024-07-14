Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Cut to $245.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FANG. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.85.

FANG stock opened at $204.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.95. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $134.68 and a 52-week high of $211.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $1,182,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 69,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,736,123.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

