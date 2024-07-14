ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on COP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.07.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on COP

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:COP opened at $113.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $105.77 and a 52 week high of $135.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 15,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baugh & Associates LLC now owns 41,814 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after buying an additional 10,321 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 87.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

(Get Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.