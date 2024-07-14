Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Citigroup

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE ECVT opened at $9.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.05. Ecovyst has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.54.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Ecovyst had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ecovyst will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECVT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 11.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,795,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 298.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,533,000 after purchasing an additional 712,292 shares during the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the fourth quarter worth about $4,895,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecovyst by 10.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,650,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,702,000 after purchasing an additional 334,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the first quarter worth about $3,581,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

