Scotiabank Lowers Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $45.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $57.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Darling Ingredients Stock Performance

NYSE DAR opened at $38.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.49. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.26. Darling Ingredients has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Darling Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after purchasing an additional 851,886 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 55.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,683,000 after purchasing an additional 554,512 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Further Reading

