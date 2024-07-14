Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $35.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $26.78 and a 12 month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kilroy Realty news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $400,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,435.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Merryl Elizabeth Werber sold 3,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $112,054.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,866.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 67.5% in the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 458.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kilroy Realty

(Get Free Report

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.