EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 5.5%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.65. 2,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 54,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Get EVE alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVEX

EVE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.