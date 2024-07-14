Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 105,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Oatly Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $601.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

About Oatly Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,847 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 430.8% during the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the first quarter valued at $998,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Oatly Group by 144.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 201,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 118,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 68.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.