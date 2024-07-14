Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.01. 105,679 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,739,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Oatly Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $601.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 41.06% and a negative net margin of 49.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.
