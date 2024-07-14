Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN) Trading Up 6%

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:YINN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $26.32. 1,649,848 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 5,884,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.11.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $1,132,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 159.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 328.0% in the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 68,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,609 shares during the period. Finally, HCEP Management Ltd lifted its position in Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. HCEP Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,564,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily FTSE China Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily China Bull 3x Shares ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the BNY China Select ADR Index (the China Index). The China Index is a free float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index designed by the Bank of New York to track the performance of a basket of companies who have their primary equity listing on a stock exchange in China and which also have depositary receipts that trade on a United States exchange or on the National Association of Securities and Dealers Automated Quotation.

