WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:HEDJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 113,022 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 214,602 shares.The stock last traded at $46.13 and had previously closed at $45.92.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $3,574,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 27,160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 175.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 19,649 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund by 126.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $517,000.

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree International Hedged Equity Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index. The WisdomTree Europe Hedged Equity Index provides exposure to European equities while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations between the Euro and the United States dollar.

