Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 692,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,958 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $797.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 512,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 157,141 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.