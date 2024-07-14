Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 692,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,863,958 shares.The stock last traded at $4.64 and had previously closed at $4.57.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $797.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.61.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.34). Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.61% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 20,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 512,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 157,141 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 138,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 6,721 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

