IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) PT Raised to $69.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $65.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 72.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IDYA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 0.86. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $20.90 and a twelve month high of $47.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $40.78.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 20.09% and a negative net margin of 483.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $2,359,744.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 34,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.81, for a total value of $1,439,643.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,342,455.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock worth $4,832,228. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,883,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,185,000 after purchasing an additional 500,046 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $12,328,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,664,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 61,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 29,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $12,299,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

