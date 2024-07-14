Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 51,405 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 117,800 shares.The stock last traded at $28.77 and had previously closed at $28.54.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.48 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.0867 per share. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

