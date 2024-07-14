Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target Cut to $81.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $94.00 to $81.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TREX. Loop Capital cut their price target on Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Trex from $114.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.76.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $81.55 on Friday. Trex has a 52-week low of $53.59 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.13.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.31 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. Trex’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Trex in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 305.0% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

