PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $177.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEP. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.27.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $166.38 on Friday. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $228.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.93 and its 200-day moving average is $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 57.86%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

