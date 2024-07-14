ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading Up 7.5%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.09. Approximately 1,762,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 14,087,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHPT shares. Benchmark cut their price target on ChargePoint from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded ChargePoint to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $931.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 93.05% and a negative return on equity of 127.18%. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Mansi Khetani sold 19,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $26,609.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 402,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,490.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Wilmer sold 27,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $38,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,331,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,099 shares of company stock valued at $137,498 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

