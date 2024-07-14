John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 74,343 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $34.22.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.7311 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF
John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile
The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.
