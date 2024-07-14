John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 34,355 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 74,343 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $34.22.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average of $33.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.80.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a $0.7311 dividend. This is a boost from John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2,637.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 463,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,004,000 after buying an additional 446,541 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 182,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares during the period. TNF LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. TNF LLC now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 14,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period.

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

